Disney has just unveiled the full cast and list of dates for the upcoming second leg of the Worlds Collide Concert Tour!

Stars from the Descendants, Zombies and Camp Rock franchises will all be uniting on stage for a not-to-miss arena tour across North America and Mexico this fall.

Returning to the stage include Malachi Barton, Dara Renee and Mekonnen Knife, with Sway Bhatia, Liamani Segura, Hudson Stone, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd joining the fun!

For the full list of concert dates and when tickets go on sale, head over to

Photos: Disney