That’s a wrap on the forthcoming Victorious spinoff series!
Returning star Daniella Monet took to her social media this week to reveal that the cast has finished filming the upcoming 26 episodes of Hollywood Arts, which will take us back to the halls of the school from the popular Nickelodeon series.
Check out her post and learn more on
Photos: Netflix
Posted to:Alyssa Miles Daniella Monet Emmy Liu-Wang Erika Swayze Hollywood Arts Martin Kamm Netflix Peyton Jackson Television Victorious Yvette Nicole Brown