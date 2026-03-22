The first look at the Zombies 5 cast is here!

Disney dropped a handful of photos of Freya Skye, Malachi Barton and more as production begins on the upcoming new film.

Freya and Malachi are reprising their fan-favorite roles of Nova and Victor, alongside Sway Bhatia, Julian Lerner and Mekonnen Knife. Joining the cast include Diaana Babnicova, Taylor Oliver, Olive Mortimer and Emily Costtrici.

To see all the first look photos, head to

Photos: Disney