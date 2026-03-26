Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger hit the red carpet together at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night (March 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 25-year-old actress and singer got the support from her beau at the awards show, where she was nominated for Favorite Broadway Debut for her starring turn in Moulin Rouge! The Musical late last year.

Her fellow Broadway debut nominee Trisha Paytas (Beetlejuice) was also in attendance, but unfortunately they both lost out to Tom Felton for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Also stepping out were Kylie Cantrall and Johnny Orlando, as well as winner Alex Warren and wife Kouvre Annon. Alex picked up three early awards – Best New Artist (Pop), Favorite Debut Album for You’ll Be Alright, Kid, the On the Verge Award, and the Breakthrough Award – from his total of eight nominations.

The 13th annual awards show honors the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2025. Make sure to check out the full list of celebs appearing at the event and also see who else is nominated for awards.

FYI: Meg is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan dress, NADRI jewelry and Alexandre Birman shoes.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from of the young stars at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards…

Photos: Getty