



Kylie Cantrall is making a big career move!

The 20-year-old Descendants: The Rise of Red star was just announced to have signed with Republic Records, advancing her growing career in music, according to Billboard.

Along with her new record deal, Kylie is set to release her first single with the company, “Carrie Bradshaw,” later this spring.

“I’m so excited to partner with Republic Records as I release my debut single, ‘Carrie Bradshaw,’ an emotional pop anthem about that moment when you leave your teenage years behind and start writing your own story,” she shared in a statement. “This past year has been filled with highs and lows, and I’ve poured all of that into the music. It’s honest, it’s personal, and even the heartbreak songs will make you want to dance. I can’t wait for everyone to hear what’s coming.”

is an incredibly compelling artist with a clear sense of who she is and where she’s going. The new music feels both innovative and intentional, and we’re so excited to welcome her to the Republic family,”, chairwoman and chief creative officer at Republic Records, says. “Her new single ‘Carrie Bradshaw,’ kicks off the global campaign with APG and we’re all so excited to support the next chapter of her career.”

You can pre-save “Carrie Bradshaw” now at KylieCantrall.com!

Other stars signed to Republic include Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, The Weeknd, 5 Seconds of Summer, Anitta, Ariana Grande, TWICE, Pentatonix and Stray Kids.

The exciting news comes after Kylie‘s previously released EP B.O.Y., including hit singles “Goodie Bag” and “Denim,” among others.

In addition to her new music, coming up next for Kylie is the release of the fifth installment in the Descendants franchise, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, where she will reprise her role as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts (played by Rita Ora).

Check out the first teaser right here!



