Hudson Stone is gearing up to release his own music!

The 14-year-old upcoming star of Camp Rock 3 was just announced to sign a solo record deal with Hollywood Records.

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“Signing with Hollywood Records is honestly a dream,” Hudson said in statement. “I’ve been playing guitar since I was little and writing songs means so much to me. I get to connect and hopefully move people through my music. Getting it out there is really exciting. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Through his new record deal, Hudson will release his debut solo music, and he’ll be hitting the road on the Worlds Collide Concert Tour with fellow Camp Rock stars and more from other Disney franchises.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hudson to the label,” Disney Music Group President Ken Bunt shared. “He brings a rare combination of artistry and authenticity, with a clear vision for his music. We are honored to support his vision and to bring his music to a global audience.”

Hudson is the latest in a long line of Disney star who have signed record deals with Hollywood Records, which includes Aly & AJ, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Sabrina Carpenter, Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus, Coco Jones, China Anne McClain, Bridget Mendler, Raven Symone, and Zendaya, as well as Sofia Carson and Freya Skye, who are currently still signed to the label!

“Ever since I picked up my first guitar at 6 years old I have dreamed of this moment. Connecting people through music and writing songs is my way of life,” Hudson added on Instagram. “I have so many people to thank. My parents who have supported this dream all along, my legendary team, and everyone @hollywoodrecords for believing in me as deeply as you do. Dreams do come true. Get ready world. @disneymusic”

Hudson‘s actress mom Lindsay Price shared on her Instagram story, “Overwhelmed with joy and in absolute awe of this brilliant human and artist that calls me mom. You did this Hudson. We are so proud of you I can’t wait for the world to hear your music.”

In addition to his new solo record deal, Hudson is also lead guitarist for the band The Rookie5, who will be playing BottleRock in Napa Valley in May, as well as the upcoming Amplify in April.

Photos: Getty