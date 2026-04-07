Credit: Disney

It’s official – Zombies 5 is in production and filming is starting!

The movie franchise’s official Instagram account shared a fun video to announce production is underway, following weeks of prep in New Zealand.

In the video, the young cast shows off their costumes for the upcoming movie musical, including new looks for the returning cast and a first look at the new stars joining!

Spotted in the video include returning cast members Malachi Barton as Victor, Freya Skye as Nova, Sway Bhatia as Vera, Julian Lerner as Ray, Mekonnen Knife as Vargas and Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, plus new to the franchise cast members Diaana Babnicova as Pearl, Taylor Oliver as Fin, Olive Mortimer as Sandy and Emily Costtrici as Izzy.

See all of their looks in the video here!

Here’s a synopsis: Following the events of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the newfound peace between the Daywalkers and Vampires is put to the test when a band of fierce mermaids arrives in Rayburn, making waves and casting a persuasive siren song to lure in new allies. Nova and Victor must unite their groups once more to discover what the mermaids are really after in order to protect the fragile harmony they worked so hard to build.

Zombies stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim will return behind-the-scenes as executive producers.

