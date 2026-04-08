Halle Bailey is ready for the world to watch her new movie, You, Me, & Tuscany.

The romantic comedy is hitting theaters this weekend and Halle stepped out on the red carpet for the film’s premiere on Wednesday (April 8) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Halle was joined at the premiere by her co-star Rege-Jean Page, along with some of the film’s supporting cast.



The movie stars Halle as a cook named Anna who goes to stay in a Tuscan villa owned by a man she barely knows. While there, she meets the homeowner’s handsome cousin Michael, played by Rege (best known for the series Bridgerton).

Catch the movie in theaters on Friday, April 10.

See all of the premiere photos, along with Halle‘s full dress, by visiting Just Jared now!



