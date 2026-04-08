



Lisa is back with another banger, this time with Anyma!

The BLACKPINK superstar just teamed up with the DJ and producer for a bop calledreleased on Wednesday (April 8).

wrote and produced the track, which is dropping just before his performance at Coachella for the next two Fridays.

The accompanying music video was created byand stars

“This record lives between worlds—human and digital, intimate and infinite,” he explained.

and I have talked about working together for a while now, and she was my muse for ‘Bad Angel.’ Her energy and performance blew me away and I can’t imagine anyone else singing this song.”

“I’ve always loved EDM, so I’ve wanted to try something like this for a while.is so creative and has such a unique vision, so working with him was really fun. His shows are super immersive, and I think you can feel that energy in the track. I’m really excited to share this with all of our fans,”added.

Listen to “Bad Angel”…

Read the lyrics to “Bad Angel”…





