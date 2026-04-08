Mckenna Grace is starting to cosplay as Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo!



The 19-year-old actress will be portraying the character in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series and was seen wearing Daphne’s purple colors during a recent shopping trip in the Los Angeles area.

Joining Mckenna in the Mystery Gang includes Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, Tanner Hagen as Norville “Shaggy” Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley.

Get more details about the show here!

In addition to Scooby-Doo, another upcoming project for Mckenna is the next Paw Patrol movie, Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, where she will voice the character Skye, the first female member of the Paw Patrol. Check out the teaser trailer.

To check out more photos from Mckenna‘s shopping trip, head on over to Just Jared!