

KATSEYE has returned with a new track as fans worry about the girl group’s future.

The “Gnarly” girl group just released their new song “Pinky Up,” which does not feature group member Manon in the visual after the announcement of her hiatus.



Now, fans are concerned that she’s not coming back to the group.

The song was written by Justin Tranter, and just dropped right before their highly anticipated 2026 Coachella performance. It also follows their January single “Internet Girl.”

“Pinky Up” was first teased earlier this year with a tea party-themed rollout inspired by old school etiquette and tea drinking culture. The title is a reference to the playful stereotype of raising your pinky finger while drinking tea, a gesture associated with fancy mannerisms and elegance.

“Us against the world / Shaking a– in the?parking?lot,” they declare.

Watch the video for “Pinky Up”…

Read the lyrics to “Pinky Up”…