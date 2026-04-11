Milo Manheim is dishing on landing the lead male role in the upcoming live-action Tangled movie!



The 25-year-old Zombies star has been cast as Flynn Rider in the Disney film, which is set to begin filming in Spain soon.

During a recent interview, Milo shared how he prepared himself to not get the role and how he reacted at the end of the day after his casting was announced.



“I spent all my time preparing myself to get the call that I didn’t book it,” he told VMAN. “Anytime you get any role in this industry, it needs to be a perfect storm of timing, of people rooting for you, and of you matching enough people’s visions of the character.”

He even recalled seeing the original animated movie in theaters when it first came out in 2010.

“I actually remember going to see it in theaters with my cousin, Noah. I was nine years old,” he said with a grin. “I just didn’t think that it would ever be a perfect storm for something this important to me, and it was. I’m still pinching myself.”

Previously, he revealed he only learned he booked the role right before the announcement was made.

“I woke up that morning just being like, ‘Here comes another day of convincing myself I didn’t get this role.’ When I [did], my skin literally was tingling,” Milo shared. “My body was rushing with so much serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins that I almost looked like I wasn’t feeling any emotion at all, like I was blank- faced for the whole day. It wasn’t until the end of the day when I hung up my last phone call, and crumbled into a ball and cried on the floor.”

Milo is set to head to Spain to film the new movie, alongside Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel. He notes there are big shoes to fill with the character, but also wants to make it his own.

“I think that is what scares me a little bit, finding the balance of making it my own while also honoring the iconic character he is,” he dished, adding with a cheeky smirk, “But obviously, I’m not a cartoon, so I’m going to have to make it a little bit different.”

If you missed it, Milo is also returning to his beloved Disney Channel musical movie franchise, Zombies, for the upcoming fifth installment. However, he won’t be appearing on screen anymore – Find out more here!



