Lionsgate recently debuted a new trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping!



The upcoming sixth movie in The Hunger Games franchise is based on the Suzanne Collins novel the same name and will hit theaters later this year.

Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.







The movie follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), in a role made famous by Woody Harrelson in the original movies. Gossip Girl‘s Whitney Peak plays his love interest, Lenore Dove Baird. If you don’t know, Haymitch ends up winning the games!



Directed once again by Francis Lawrence, the new movie features a star-studded cast, which also includes Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theaters on November 20, 2026 – Check out the new trailer here!



Be sure to also check out stills from the upcoming movie.

If you missed it, it was also previously confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will be reprising their roles of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in Sunrise on the Reaping!



