Stars from the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland just debuted a new song from the movie this week!



Malia Baker, Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd, Brendon Tremblay and Kiara Romero performed a special version of the song “Perfect Princess” at Disneyland, which aired on American Idol on Monday night (April 20) during Disney Night.

The new song is our first taste of the music in the upcoming fifth Descendants movie!

Here’s a synopsis for D5: Now that the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) is nice and Cinderella (Brandy) is safe, things seem perfect for Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Baker)… little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter (Leonardo Nam). When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink (Segura), Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis (Byrd), and Maddox’s son Max (Tremblay) to save her and Wonderland.

If you missed it, check out the first teaser for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, which debuts this summer on Disney Channel and Disney+!

Later this year, following the release of the movie, Liamani, Brendon and Kiara are hitting the road with stars from Descendants 5, Zombies 5 and Camp Rock 3 on the Worlds Collide Tour –